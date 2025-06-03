Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Increases By 31.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $123,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXSQ stock remained flat at $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.73. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.03%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,200.00%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

