Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 116,958 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 15,083.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

