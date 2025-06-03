Camtek (CAMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) recently:

5/21/2025 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2025 – Camtek was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

5/14/2025 – Camtek had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Camtek had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Camtek had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2025 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2025 – Camtek had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Camtek had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2025 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. 121,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Camtek by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

