Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,886,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

