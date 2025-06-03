AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $89.09 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $367.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.45. The company has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

