Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

