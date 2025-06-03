Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5%
PNFPP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,118. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.
