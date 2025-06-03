Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,619 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

