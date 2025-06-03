Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.30. 6,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
