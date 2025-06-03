Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $44.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
