Short Interest in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Rises By 35.2%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,694. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,327. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPTA. National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 14.8%

NASDAQ PPTA traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

