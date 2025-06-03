Reviewing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workday and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 8 18 2 2.79 Applied Digital 0 0 10 1 3.09

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $293.54, indicating a potential upside of 17.34%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Applied Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $8.70 billion 7.65 $1.38 billion $1.81 138.21 Applied Digital $221.19 million 10.57 -$149.27 million ($1.37) -7.59

This table compares Workday and Applied Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workday, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday 19.86% 6.13% 3.13% Applied Digital -127.86% -117.67% -27.84%

Volatility and Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 6.09, suggesting that its share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Applied Digital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that help organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; expense management solutions to submit and approve expenses; and a suite of human capital management applications that enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers planning applications; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. Further, it provides supply chain and inventory solutions to healthcare organizations; solutions to manage the end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle; and Workday Extend for customers and their developers to build custom applications. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

