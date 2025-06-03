Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,218.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,064.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $979.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 22,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.21, for a total transaction of $26,761,981.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,252,337.70. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,766 shares of company stock worth $133,361,747 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

