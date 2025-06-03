Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 372 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

