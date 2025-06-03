Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 6th Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137,219 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.5% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
