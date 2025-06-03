Lynne Saint Buys 4,969 Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Saint purchased 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,422.50 ($8,066.56).
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Nufarm Company Profile
