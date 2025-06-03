Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Northland Securities

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Groupon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 741,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.