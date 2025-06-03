Insider Buying: DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Ieva Guoga acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$69,000.00 ($44,805.19).

On Friday, May 23rd, Ieva Guoga purchased 1,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($45,454.55).

On Monday, May 26th, Ieva Guoga acquired 785,563 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$54,989.41 ($35,707.41).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ieva Guoga bought 500,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,500.00 ($23,051.95).

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ieva Guoga bought 750,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,250.00 ($32,629.87).

The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. The company operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Product Development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

