Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. InvesTrust now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

