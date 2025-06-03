AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $79.39 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,914 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $79,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
