Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Increases By 31.9%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS FTMDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
