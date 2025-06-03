Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,096,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 7,305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,385.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 10,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
