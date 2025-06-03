Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,096,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 7,305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,385.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 10,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

