Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Greentown Management has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

