Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Greentown Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Greentown Management has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.
About Greentown Management
