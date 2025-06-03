Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Exail Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GGRGF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Exail Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

