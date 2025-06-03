HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 2,880,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,534.6 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh stock remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

