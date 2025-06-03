HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 2,880,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,534.6 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
HelloFresh stock remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
About HelloFresh
Featured Stories
