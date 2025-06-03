Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average is $249.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $734.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

