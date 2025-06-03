Insider Buying: Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Damien Frawley purchased 20,000 shares of Elders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($81,168.83).

Elders Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Elders Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

