Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells 9,612 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9%

TSE:TD traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$95.78. 1,427,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$95.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.67.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

