Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $552.00 to $353.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.47. 3,130,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,479. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,068,869,000 after purchasing an additional 319,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,905,000 after purchasing an additional 906,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,744,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

