iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $749,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 314,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 72,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

