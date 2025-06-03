McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 22,504 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.21, for a total transaction of $26,761,981.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,252,337.70. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,766 shares of company stock valued at $133,361,747 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,218.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,064.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,219.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

