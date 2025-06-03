Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of V stock opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.15. The stock has a market cap of $673.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,328 shares of company stock worth $38,419,222. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
