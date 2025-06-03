HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $595.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $559.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $592.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

