Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,254 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $342.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,393 shares of company stock worth $284,570,654. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.