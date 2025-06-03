Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Kwmg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

