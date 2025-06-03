LVW Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $166.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

