Buska Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buska Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

