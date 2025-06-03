Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.86, but opened at $46.03. Innodata shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 1,028,228 shares trading hands.

INOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Innodata Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innodata by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

