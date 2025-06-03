Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.15. Pearson shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 403,730 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pearson Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 1,798.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 308.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 43.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

