DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.86. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 124,344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 66,857 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

