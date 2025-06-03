ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.62. ASP Isotopes shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 418,561 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASPI

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 8.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $593.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.55.

In related news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $374,674.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,355.04. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,315,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,112,851.48. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,800,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,246,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 672.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 359,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 11.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after buying an additional 354,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.