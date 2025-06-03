Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 596,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the previous session’s volume of 105,450 shares.The stock last traded at $48.31 and had previously closed at $48.16.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $586.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,043,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 228,364 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 742,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 529,293 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,701,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 788.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 141,107 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

