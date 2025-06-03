Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $21.13. Sprout Social shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 89,975 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $832,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $154,347.77. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

