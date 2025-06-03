Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.27, but opened at $77.65. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 359,859 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 640.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

