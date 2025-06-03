Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.84. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 210,394 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.