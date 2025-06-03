East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 120,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,921. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

