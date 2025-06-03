Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Declines By 28.6%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.6 days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

Shares of Aquafil stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Aquafil has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

About Aquafil

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

