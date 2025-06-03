Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Declines By 28.6%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.6 days.
Aquafil Stock Performance
Shares of Aquafil stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Aquafil has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $1.53.
About Aquafil
