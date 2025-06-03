Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

Shares of Focus Graphite stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

