Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERFSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

About Eurofins Scientific

ERFSF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

