Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jun 3rd, 2025

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERFSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

ERFSF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Eurofins Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

