Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 324,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 105,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2%

WFC stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

